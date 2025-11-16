MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $257.85, but opened at $238.43. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $274.60, with a volume of 264,363 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 4.45.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

