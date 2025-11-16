Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 51,126 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $311,000. Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 16.5% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 736,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nutrien by 12.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NTR stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NTR. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

