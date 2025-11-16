Intrua Financial LLC Invests $238,000 in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 314,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 171,801 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $45.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

