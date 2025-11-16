Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 411,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.12 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

