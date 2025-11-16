Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 104.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,548,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SGOV opened at $100.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.