Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Vizsla Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vizsla Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Stock Down 1.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Shares of VZLA opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. Vizsla Silver has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.