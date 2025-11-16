Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $311.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

