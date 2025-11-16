Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lam Research by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lam Research by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,978.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.04.

In other Lam Research news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX opened at $148.26 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $167.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

