Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 29,442 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF $FLBL

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,442 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 78,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,644,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 204,093.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 204,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 204,093 shares during the period. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05.

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

