Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,974 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 257,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $100.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.06. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $99.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.