Intrua Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 6,156 iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 42,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 47,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 51.4% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

