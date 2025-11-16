Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $415.57 Million Stock Position in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $415,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $12,645,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,443,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 26.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $151.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average is $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Masimo Corporation has a 1-year low of $133.70 and a 1-year high of $194.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MASI

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.