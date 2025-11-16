EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,331,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 198,570 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $637,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.31 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.45. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.