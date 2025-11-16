Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Stock Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,854 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,704,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $770,453,000 after buying an additional 440,593 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $178.97 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.