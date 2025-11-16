Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $13.39 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,927 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,948,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,855,856,000 after purchasing an additional 731,302 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,127,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 259,851 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,066,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $321.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

