Insider Selling: Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Sells $97,575.18 in Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CAO Douglas Munro sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $97,575.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,658.76. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Douglas Munro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Douglas Munro sold 67 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $4,917.80.

On Monday, August 18th, Douglas Munro sold 363 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $24,146.76.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Douglas Munro sold 376 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $24,236.96.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.35, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.52. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $85.33.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 56.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $95.00 price target on Mercury Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $71.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

