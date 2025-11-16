Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells $64,500.00 in Stock

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director Gary Huber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 541,609 shares in the company, valued at $698,675.61. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ur Energy Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $447.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ur Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 35.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 63.1% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ur Energy by 52.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ur Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URG shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ur Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on Ur Energy in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ur Energy from $2.70 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ur Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ur Energy from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.41.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

