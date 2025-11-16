Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in FedEx by 61.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. HSBC boosted their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $267.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.