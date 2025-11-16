Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Cut to Market Perform at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.38.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $112.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -213.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

