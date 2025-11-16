Insider Selling: AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Sells $86,255.82 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) Director William Mr. Burke sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $86,255.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402. This trade represents a 97.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of AXGN opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.90 million. AxoGen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AxoGen by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in AxoGen by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $34.00 price objective on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on AxoGen from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

