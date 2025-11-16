Insider Selling: AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Sells $86,255.82 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) Director William Mr. Burke sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $86,255.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402. This trade represents a 97.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AXGN opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.90 million. AxoGen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $34.00 price objective on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on AxoGen from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
