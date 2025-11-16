SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,812,896 Shares of Huntsman Corporation $HUN

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812,896 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.11% of Huntsman worth $20,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.8% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 12.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 target price on Huntsman in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.00.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.68. Huntsman Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.42%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.