MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $288,000 in Spotify Technology $SPOT

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 959,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,802,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.7%

SPOT stock opened at $634.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $679.23 and a 200-day moving average of $684.31. The company has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $443.21 and a 12-month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

