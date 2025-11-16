Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 24,800 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF $FFLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.22% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 178,439 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FFLC opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $37.32 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

