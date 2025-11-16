Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $31,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Chubb by 391.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.79.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $295.75 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.40 and its 200 day moving average is $280.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

