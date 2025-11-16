Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF $AVNM

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. FMB Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $257,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $270,000.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVNM opened at $72.09 on Friday. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns.

