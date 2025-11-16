Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 3,329 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average of $112.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

