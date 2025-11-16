MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $211,000 in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after buying an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,797.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,432,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,237 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $82.55.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

