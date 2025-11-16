1,903 Shares in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,466,320,000 after acquiring an additional 622,602 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,124,000 after acquiring an additional 834,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,408,000 after purchasing an additional 311,034 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.