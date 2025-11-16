Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $458,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 78,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Cvfg LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

