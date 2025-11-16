Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

