Useless Coin (USELESS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $141.75 Million

Useless Coin (USELESS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Useless Coin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Useless Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Useless Coin has a market cap of $141.75 million and approximately $30.10 million worth of Useless Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95,309.15 or 0.99740944 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Useless Coin Token Profile

Useless Coin’s total supply is 999,090,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,928,009 tokens. The official website for Useless Coin is theuselesscoin.com. Useless Coin’s official Twitter account is @theuselesscoin.

Useless Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Useless Coin (USELESS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Useless Coin has a current supply of 999,090,462.570024. The last known price of Useless Coin is 0.14537843 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $30,199,004.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theuselesscoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Useless Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Useless Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Useless Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

