Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $545.31 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $568.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $489.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

