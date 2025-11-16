MESSIER (M87) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.86 Million

MESSIER (M87) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. MESSIER has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and $314.72 thousand worth of MESSIER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MESSIER has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MESSIER token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,309.15 or 0.99740944 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MESSIER Token Profile

MESSIER was first traded on June 4th, 2022. MESSIER’s total supply is 884,846,293,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,846,293,945 tokens. The official message board for MESSIER is medium.com/@messierm87. The official website for MESSIER is messier.app. MESSIER’s official Twitter account is @messierm87.

MESSIER Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MESSIER (M87) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MESSIER has a current supply of 884,846,293,944. The last known price of MESSIER is 0.00001132 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $291,846.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://messier.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESSIER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESSIER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MESSIER using one of the exchanges listed above.

