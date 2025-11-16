Subsquid (SQD) Price Tops $0.0627

Subsquid (SQD) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Subsquid has a market capitalization of $55.53 million and $18.26 million worth of Subsquid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Subsquid has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Subsquid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95,309.15 or 0.99740944 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Subsquid

Subsquid launched on May 17th, 2024. Subsquid’s total supply is 1,336,997,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 885,742,839 tokens. The official website for Subsquid is www.sqd.ai. The Reddit community for Subsquid is https://reddit.com/r/subsquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Subsquid’s official message board is blog.sqd.dev. Subsquid’s official Twitter account is @hellosqd.

Buying and Selling Subsquid

According to CryptoCompare, “Subsquid (SQD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Subsquid has a current supply of 1,336,997,653.5180118 with 935,468,468.3352959 in circulation. The last known price of Subsquid is 0.06463182 USD and is up 13.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $17,810,871.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sqd.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Subsquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Subsquid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Subsquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

