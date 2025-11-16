OKZOO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26.37 Million (AIOT)

OKZOO (AIOT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. OKZOO has a total market capitalization of $26.37 million and $2.22 million worth of OKZOO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKZOO has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OKZOO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OKZOO Profile

OKZOO’s genesis date was April 24th, 2025. OKZOO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKZOO is okzoo.app. OKZOO’s official Twitter account is @okzoo_app.

Buying and Selling OKZOO

According to CryptoCompare, “OKZOO (AIOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OKZOO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 92,516,666 in circulation. The last known price of OKZOO is 0.53298765 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $2,193,262.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://okzoo.app/.”

