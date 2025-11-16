Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.72 Million Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in W.P. Carey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

W.P. Carey Trading Up 0.1%

WPC stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. Analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 220.61%.

W.P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.