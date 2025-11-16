KBC Group NV Lowers Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 52,470 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,755,337,000 after purchasing an additional 157,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after purchasing an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,640,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,683,000 after buying an additional 238,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,777,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $170.68 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $423.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.42.

Insider Activity

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

