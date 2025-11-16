Nextpower Inc. $NXT Stock Holdings Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,247 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Nextpower worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXT. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nextpower in the second quarter worth about $998,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Nextpower by 65.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Nextpower in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nextpower by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,900,000 after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 323.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 295,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,830,915.39. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $391,275.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 409,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,677,925. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,930 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nextpower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nextpower to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nextpower from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nextpower from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

Shares of Nextpower stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.31. Nextpower Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $112.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextpower had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.53 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

