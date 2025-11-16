Forsta AP Fonden Sells 600 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,815,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,401,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Owens Corning by 67.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,930,000 after buying an additional 957,295 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,225,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,476,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 179.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,287,000 after acquiring an additional 553,864 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.0%

OC opened at $101.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.53. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is -48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Evercore ISI set a $121.00 price target on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $210.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $157.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

