Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Stock Holdings Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 79.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,987,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,576 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,728,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $53,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 53.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,118,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the sale, the director owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,879. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.