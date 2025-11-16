Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $13,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,969,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,044,129,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 205.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,001,000 after buying an additional 2,755,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,056,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,843,000 after buying an additional 480,642 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,922,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,011,000 after acquiring an additional 47,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,809,000 after acquiring an additional 252,593 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $132.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $175.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $858.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.64%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

