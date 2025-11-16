The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,177,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,681,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,340,000 after purchasing an additional 686,751 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,954,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,595,000 after purchasing an additional 425,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,577,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 682,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,121,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,977,000 after purchasing an additional 284,943 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of COO opened at $72.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $106.63.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III acquired 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,383.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,224.37. This trade represents a 8.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $136,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,089.03. This trade represents a 52.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

