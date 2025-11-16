REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) versus Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Financial Review

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) and Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REC Silicon ASA and Qnity Electronics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.06 1.75 Qnity Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REC Silicon ASA 0 0 0 0 0.00 Qnity Electronics 0 1 1 1 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for REC Silicon ASA and Qnity Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Qnity Electronics has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.45%. Given Qnity Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qnity Electronics is more favorable than REC Silicon ASA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of REC Silicon ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Qnity Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares REC Silicon ASA and Qnity Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A Qnity Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Qnity Electronics beats REC Silicon ASA on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various Signature Silane gas, a pure form of silicon that produces product for fuel industries comprising specialty gases, including Dichlorosilane, Monochlorosilane, and Disilane for use in the manufacturing processes of flat panel displays, semiconductors, and solar cells; solar grade polysilicon, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules; and electronic grade polysilicon consisting of float zone-based devices are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, internet of things, and big data, as well as Czochralski for manufacturing of semiconductor wafers used in memory processors, optics, and micro electromechanical systems. The company was formerly known as Renewable Energy Corporation ASA and changed its name to REC Silicon ASA in October 2013. REC Silicon ASA was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc. is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

