SG Americas Securities LLC Has $12.61 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,481 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $16,037,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,125,658.90. This represents a 31.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $205.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $208.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

