Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter.

PPA opened at $150.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $160.37.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

