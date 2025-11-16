Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Nordson by 340.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,009,000. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 866,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,729,000 after buying an additional 80,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson set a $285.00 target price on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total value of $2,125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total transaction of $534,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,715.95. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,257. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Down 1.2%

NDSN stock opened at $230.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

