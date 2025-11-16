Volcon (EMPD) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTO – DOMESTIC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Volcon to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Volcon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Volcon and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 1 0 0 1 2.50 Volcon Competitors 862 2311 2605 133 2.34

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies have a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Volcon’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Volcon and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.04 million -$45.51 million -0.03 Volcon Competitors $23.89 billion $510.60 million 13.52

Volcon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -1,758.79% -27.36% -23.81% Volcon Competitors -186.51% -23.88% -12.22%

Risk & Volatility

Volcon has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Volcon rivals beat Volcon on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

