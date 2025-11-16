O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,494.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,508 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

