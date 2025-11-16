162,378 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Purchased by Financial Gravity Companies Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 162,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,710,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Financial Gravity Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

STIP opened at $102.87 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.95.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

