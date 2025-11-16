PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,503 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Clorox worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Clorox by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $125.69.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

